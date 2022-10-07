The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $44.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after buying an additional 412,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

