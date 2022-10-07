The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 61,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 350,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

