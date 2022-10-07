The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $1.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HMPT. Wedbush cut shares of Home Point Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.46.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

About Home Point Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.