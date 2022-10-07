The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has 1.80 price target on the stock.
Nitro Software Price Performance
Shares of OTC NSWEF opened at 1.04 on Monday. Nitro Software has a fifty-two week low of 1.04 and a fifty-two week high of 1.04.
About Nitro Software
