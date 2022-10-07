The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 705 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 471.30 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 520.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.11 billion and a PE ratio of 798.81. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 408 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

