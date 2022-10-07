The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $333.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.30 to $333.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $333.33 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.87.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $414.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.92. The stock has a market cap of $740.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $233,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

