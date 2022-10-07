The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $220.93 Average PT from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,297 shares of company stock worth $51,823,239 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 239,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 12 month low of $172.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

