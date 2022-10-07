The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

