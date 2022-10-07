The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $79,130.80 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,612,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,972,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 3.5 %

TOI stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.