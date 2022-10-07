The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,485,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Progressive by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Progressive by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $121.92 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.