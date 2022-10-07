The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.15

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.15 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 111.50 ($1.35). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The Quarto Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.89. The stock has a market cap of £45.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.21.

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Quarto Group

In related news, insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,742.90 ($21,438.98).

The Quarto Group Company Profile

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.