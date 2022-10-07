Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Shares of Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) were down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THNCF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Thinkific Labs in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Thinkific Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

