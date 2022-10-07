Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Sells $44,073.48 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Janet Kerr sold 2,499 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $17,817.87.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.55 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

