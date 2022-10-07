Tokyo AU Trading 1% Lower This Week (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Tokyo AU token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,223,593,717,515 tokens. The official message board for Tokyo AU is tokau.medium.com. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @tlabs_metacity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokyo AU is app.tokau.io.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tokyo AU has a current supply of 869,223,593,717,515.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tokyo AU is 0 USD and is up 11.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $119,160.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.tokau.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokyo AU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

