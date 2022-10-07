Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.