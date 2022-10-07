TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

TomTom Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.