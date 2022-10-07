Traders Buy High Volume of United States Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 70,538 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 53,598 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $620,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $530,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 3,004.6% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 449,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 435,066 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USO traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. 128,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,439. United States Oil Fund has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

