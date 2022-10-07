Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

