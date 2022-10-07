TRH Financial LLC Purchases 1,817 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Trading Down 3.1 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.