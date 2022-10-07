TRH Financial LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TRH Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,731,000 after buying an additional 161,446 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.97. 34,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

