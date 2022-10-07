Trias Token (new) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $284,874.00 (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $284,874.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.89 or 0.99992964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official message board is triaslab.medium.com. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab. Trias Token (new)’s official website is www.trias.one.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a cryptocurrency . Trias Token (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 1,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of Trias Token (new) is 0.93158599 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $324,968.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trias.one/.”

