Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Triumph Gold Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

