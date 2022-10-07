TrueUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $150.62 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $897.54 million and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 897,827,507 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueUSD has a current supply of 894,701,002.16331. The last known price of TrueUSD is 0.99997386 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $62,916,909.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tusd.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.