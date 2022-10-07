Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.93. Trupanion has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $557,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,507 shares of company stock worth $1,874,032. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.