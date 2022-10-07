Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 82,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 173,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.35 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

