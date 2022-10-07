Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 7,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 559,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,625,000 after buying an additional 146,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BLK opened at $571.61 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $543.23 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.64.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

