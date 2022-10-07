Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,309,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $509,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

