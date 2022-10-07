Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $100,000 in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $257,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YJUN opened at $16.60 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

