Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,351,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 213,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 164,999 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $3,963,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 125.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 102,228 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $33.31.

