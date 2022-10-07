Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 136,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

