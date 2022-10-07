Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 282.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 310,359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

