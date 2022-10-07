TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Stock Price Up 22%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) shares rose 22% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 468,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,446% from the average daily volume of 30,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
TuanChe Trading Up 8.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.
TuanChe Company Profile
TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.
