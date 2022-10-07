TurtleCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $131,790.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $277,240.59 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,079,876,272 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trtl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate TRTL through the process of mining. TurtleCoin has a current supply of 98,061,900,186.13. The last known price of TurtleCoin is 0.00000285 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $91,720.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turtlecoin.lol/.”

