Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.11, but opened at $37.11. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 13,479 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience
In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 14.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.