Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.11, but opened at $37.11. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 13,479 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

