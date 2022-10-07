Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 8.8%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.80. 13,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 906,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

