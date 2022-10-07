Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $50,902.51 and approximately $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Typhoon Network Token Profile

Typhoon Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 tokens. The official message board for Typhoon Network is typhoonnetwork.medium.com. Typhoon Network’s official website is app.typhoon.network. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @typhooncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typhoon Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typhoon Network (TYPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Typhoon Network has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 13,946,767.33402382 in circulation. The last known price of Typhoon Network is 0.00514138 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.typhoon.network/.”

