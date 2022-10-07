U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 24th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GROW opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

In related news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

