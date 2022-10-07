UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 143 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

VOD opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £28.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,693.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.79. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

