UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.

UBS Group Stock Down 3.8 %

UBS Group stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UBS Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

