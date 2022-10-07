UBS Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $281.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $281.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $232.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

