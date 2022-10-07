UBS Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

