Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.62. 19,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,545. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

