Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.25

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 2129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.