Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $194.66

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $194.66 and last traded at $194.66, with a volume of 40871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.21.
UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
