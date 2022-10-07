Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.80 ($26.33) to €25.20 ($25.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Universal Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Universal Music Group stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

