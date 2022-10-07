Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Truist Financial

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

UNM stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $704,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

