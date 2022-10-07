UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.00

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17), with a volume of 29777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.85 ($1.21).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £90.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.23.

Insider Activity

About UP Global Sourcing

In related news, insider Robbie Bell acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.