Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 6,300,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,707,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Upland Resources Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.25.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

