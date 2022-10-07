USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USA Truck Stock Performance

NASDAQ USAK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. USA Truck has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USA Truck Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in USA Truck by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in USA Truck by 13.2% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 595,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in USA Truck by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.