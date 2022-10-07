USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ USAK opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. USA Truck has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
