Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,122 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $28,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

